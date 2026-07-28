Increased rainfall expected in parts of the island from today

A slight increase in rainfall is expected in the southwestern part of the island over the next few days, starting from today (28), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, it stated.

Mainly dry weather will prevail over the other areas of the island, the Met. Department added.

Strong winds about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the Central hills, Northern and North-central provinces and in Hambantota, Trincomalee and Puttalam districts.