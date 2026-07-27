Navy Commander calls on Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath

The Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Damian Fernando paid a courtesy call on Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath at the ministry today (27).

During the meeting, Minister Herath conveyed his best wishes to Vice Admiral Fernando on his appointment as the 27th Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy.

The duo held cordial discussions on matters of mutual interest during the meeting.

To mark the occasion, Vice Admiral Fernando presented a commemorative memento to Minister Herath.