Sri Lanka ranked fourth among world’s fastest-improving countries

Sri Lanka has been recognized as one of the world’s fastest-improving countries by the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

According to the 2026 IIF Investor Relations and Debt Transparency Report, Sri Lanka has secured the fourth position among the fastest-improving countries globally.

The report states that Vietnam ranked first, followed by Belize in second place and Mozambique in third.

The IIF highlighted that Sri Lanka has recorded significant progress in the areas of debt transparency and investor relations.

Sri Lanka has also advanced to fifth place in the global rankings for debt transparency, reflecting the country’s continued efforts to strengthen financial governance and investor confidence.