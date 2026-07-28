“V-Pramithi” programme launched to monitor quality of consumer goods

The Ministry of Science and Technology has launched the “V-Pramithi” national programme to ensure the quality and safety of consumer goods available in the Sri Lankan market.

The programme, introduced in line with the “Clean Sri Lanka” national initiative and National Integrity Week, was launched today (28) at the Pettah Public Market premises.

As the first step of the initiative, officials carried out inspections at shops in the Pettah Public Market and collected random samples of consumer goods, including street food, coconut oil, toys, jaggery, treacle, cosmetics, spices and electrical appliances.

The collected samples will be subjected to quality testing to examine their standards, composition and safety levels.

Authorities said the programme will be continued in the future to protect consumers, ensure the circulation of quality-assured products in the market and prevent unsafe goods from reaching the public.

The initiative aims to raise consumer awareness on purchasing safe and reliable products while encouraging manufacturers and traders to maintain proper quality standards.

Science and Technology Minister Professor Chrishantha Abeysena said the programme is expected to conduct comprehensive assessments of everyday consumer goods and provide technical guidance to ensure that food, beverages and other products entering the market are free from harmful substances, including toxins and heavy metals.

The Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI), Industrial Technology Institute (ITI) and Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Board are providing technical support for the programme.

The initiative is being implemented under the direction of the Ministry of Science and Technology with the cooperation of several institutions, including the Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs Authority and Sri Lanka Police.

Officials from relevant institutions, Public Health Inspectors and representatives of technical agencies attended the launch event.