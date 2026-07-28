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Special security measures in place for Devinuwara Esala Perahera
22h ago
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Special security measures in place for Devinuwara Esala Perahera
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Police have implemented a special security plan for the annual Esala Perahera of the Devinuwara Uthpalawanna Sri Vishnu Maha Devalaya, with the participation of Kavadi dance groups scheduled to take place today (28).

 

Minister of Public Security Anand Wijepala said that, in addition to the Police, the Special Task Force (STF) has also been deployed to ensure security during the procession.

 

Earlier, the Inspector General of Police(IGP) had recommended suspending the Kavadi dance this year following tensions between two groups of organized criminal members linked to the traditional performance at the Devinuwara Perahera.

 

However, a special discussion held yesterday (27) afternoon at the Matara District Secretariat decided to allow all groups that had participated in the Kavadi dance in previous years to take part in this year's procession as well.

 

Accordingly, the annual Devinuwara Esala Perahera, including the Kavadi dance, will proceed today under the direct supervision of the Police.

 

Meanwhile, concerns over security arrangements for the Devinuwara Perahera have sparked debate in the political arena.

 

Former United National Party (UNP) MP Saman Ratnapriya claimed that the current government lacks a proper strategy to ensure public security.  

 

Responding to the issue, National People's Power (NPP) MP Chandana Sooriyarachchi said that while failing to properly assess and act on intelligence information could be a mistake, making such decisions falls within the responsibility of the Police. He added that portraying the matter as a failure of the government reflects the agenda of certain groups.

 

Former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka also stated that organized crime groups should not be allowed to influence or control the country's cultural festivals.

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