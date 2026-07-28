Oil prices fall 1% as investors weigh pause in US strikes on Iran

Oil prices fell 1% on Tuesday as market participants continued to weigh a pause in U.S. strikes on Iran, which has raised hope of a diplomatic solution to their conflict and the normalisation of Middle ​East energy flows.

Brent crude futures were down $0.54, or 0.6%, at $87.82 by 0046 GMT. U.S. ​West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.95 a barrel, down $0.66, or 0.8%.

Both contracts fell ⁠1% earlier in the session to their lowest level in more than a week.

U.S. ​President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States was having "good talks" with Iran and that ​there was a chance of a resolution. However, he said U.S. strikes would resume if negotiations failed while Iran issued similar comments about retaliation.

"For now, the relief that an off-ramp has been found has taken the heat ​out of prices and eased concerns around Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure. However, the situation ​remains highly fluid," IG analyst Tony Sycamore said in a client note.

Afrah al-Zouba, the foreign minister-designate of Yemen's ‌internationally ⁠recognised Saudi-backed government, said Yemen-based Houthi fighters aimed to replicate Iran's control of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz at Bab el-Mandeb.

"Whether the Houthis have the military capacity to enforce a comprehensive blockade is questionable, especially given that the Saudis will attack them relentlessly. Still, there is no ​doubt that traffic has ​dropped off significantly in ⁠the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz," said Marex analyst Edward Meir.

"A key reason prices are not even higher than they are ​right now is the demand destruction that is taking place, especially in ​Asia," Meir ⁠said.

Barclays analysts said in a note on Monday "flows through the strait remain subdued". They said, in the week ended July 24, crude oil and refined product net exports through the strait averaged 2.9 ⁠million ​barrels a day compared with 5.9 million in the ​previous week.

Elsewhere, U.S. crude oil stockpiles likely fell last week alongside gasoline, while distillate stocks likely rose, a preliminary Reuters ​poll showed on Monday.

Source: Reuters

-Agencies