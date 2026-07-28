header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
Oil prices fall 1% as investors weigh pause in US strikes on Iran
22h ago
Google NewsAdd on Google
Oil prices fall 1% as investors weigh pause in US strikes on Iran
Mobitel Inner

Oil prices fell 1% on Tuesday as market participants continued to weigh a pause in U.S. strikes on Iran, which has raised hope of a diplomatic solution to their conflict and the normalisation of Middle ​East energy flows.

 

Brent crude futures were down $0.54, or 0.6%, at $87.82 by 0046 GMT. U.S. ​West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.95 a barrel, down $0.66, or 0.8%.

 

Both contracts fell 1% earlier in the session to their lowest level in more than a week.

 

U.S. ​President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States was having "good talks" with Iran and that ​there was a chance of a resolution. However, he said U.S. strikes would resume if negotiations failed while Iran issued similar comments about retaliation.

 

"For now, the relief that an off-ramp has been found has taken the heat ​out of prices and eased concerns around Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure. However, the situation ​remains highly fluid," IG analyst Tony Sycamore said in a client note.

 

Afrah al-Zouba, the foreign minister-designate of Yemen's ‌internationally recognised Saudi-backed government, said Yemen-based Houthi fighters aimed to replicate Iran's control of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz at Bab el-Mandeb.

 

"Whether the Houthis have the military capacity to enforce a comprehensive blockade is questionable, especially given that the Saudis will attack them relentlessly. Still, there is no ​doubt that traffic has ​dropped off significantly in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz," said Marex analyst Edward Meir.

 

"A key reason prices are not even higher than they are ​right now is the demand destruction that is taking place, especially in ​Asia," Meir said.

 

Barclays analysts said in a note on Monday "flows through the strait remain subdued". They said, in the week ended July 24, crude oil and refined product net exports through the strait averaged 2.9 million barrels a day compared with 5.9 million in the previous week.

 

Elsewhere, U.S. crude oil stockpiles likely fell last week alongside gasoline, while distillate stocks likely rose, a preliminary Reuters ​poll showed on Monday.

 

Source: Reuters

-Agencies 

MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka

BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"

BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"

Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000

Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000

No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes

No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes

Sri Lanka hit by 10% tariff as US launches fresh 'forced labour' duties on 60 trading partners

Sri Lanka hit by 10% tariff as US launches fresh 'forced labour' duties on 60 trading partners

Dengue cases in Sri Lanka surpasses 80,000as death toll rises to 59

Dengue cases in Sri Lanka surpasses 80,000as death toll rises to 59

‘Colombo Literary Festival 2026’ begins at Arcade Independence Square today

‘Colombo Literary Festival 2026’ begins at Arcade Independence Square today

MP Ajith P. Perera accuses govt of failing to fulfil pre-election promises to the people

MP Ajith P. Perera accuses govt of failing to fulfil pre-election promises to the people

Investigating into Negombo Prison clash continuing; Statements recorded from nearly 1,000 so far CID

Investigating into Negombo Prison clash continuing; Statements recorded from nearly 1,000 so far CID

Sri Lanka may face both drought and heavy rainfall? Authorities urge early preparedness

Sri Lanka may face both drought and heavy rainfall? Authorities urge early preparedness

Appeals Court defers further consideration of ex-President Gotabaya’s petition until Aug. 3

Appeals Court defers further consideration of ex-President Gotabaya’s petition until Aug. 3

Lassana Flora