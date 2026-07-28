PM joins devotees at historic Aadi Vel Festival in Colombo

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya participated in the annual Aadi Vel Festival procession of the New Kathiresan Kovil, today (28).

The Prime Minister joined the religious observances by offering a pooja tray to the sacred Silver Chariot carrying Lord Murugan during the street procession, representing the Prime Minister’s Office.

The procession was accompanied by a traditional drum performance as the Prime Minister was escorted from Temple Trees to the Vel chariot, where she offered the pooja tray and received blessings.

Following the ceremony, the organising committee of the Vel Procession expressed its appreciation to the Prime Minister by presenting her with a floral garland and a ceremonial shawl.

The annual Aadi Vel Festival and Chariot Procession is jointly organised by the New Kathiresan Kovil on Chetty Street, Colombo, and the Nattukkottai Nagarathar New Kathiresan Kovil in Bambalapitiya.

The historic procession, which has continued since 1874, marked its 152nd year this year.