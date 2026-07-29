Cyberattack risk identified in Sri Lanka Parliament's digital systems

A risk of cyberattacks targeting the Sri Lankan Parliament's digital systems has been identified in the Parliament's 2025 Annual Performance Report.

According to the report, the Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT) conducted an assessment of Parliament's information and cybersecurity during the review period.

The assessment examined 56 cybersecurity-related areas, of which 46 were found to pose a high level of risk.

The report warns that there is a possibility of malicious cyber activities, including unauthorized access to digital systems, theft of sensitive information, disruption of institutional operations, and defacement of official websites, potentially damaging the reputation of the institution.

The audit has recommended that immediate attention be given to addressing these cybersecurity vulnerabilities, the Parliament's 2025 Annual Performance Report further states.