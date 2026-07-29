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BASL unanimously adopts seven resolutions on proposal to extend judges' retirement age
Jul 29, 202606:49 PM
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BASL unanimously adopts seven resolutions on proposal to extend judges' retirement age
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The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has called on the government to refrain from proceeding with the proposed Constitutional Amendment aimed at extending the retirement age of judges, including those serving in the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, except in circumstances that are fully consistent with established constitutional traditions and Sri Lanka's international obligations.

 

The request was made in a statement issued following the BASL's Special General Meeting held today (29).

 

During the meeting, the Association unanimously adopted seven resolutions concerning the proposed extension of the retirement age of judges.

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