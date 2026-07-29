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Colombo Port Health Office inaugurated to strengthen border health security
Jul 29, 202607:31 PM
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Colombo Port Health Office inaugurated to strengthen border health security
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The new Colombo Port Health Office has been officially inaugurated under the patronage of Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa and Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Akio Isomata.

 

The office has been established to strengthen Sri Lanka's capacity to identify and prevent public health risks entering the country through the Port of Colombo.

 

Its key functions include disease surveillance, rapid response to public health emergencies, and the efficient implementation of border health services in line with the International Health Regulations (IHR).

 

The newly constructed five-storey office complex is designed to enhance the port's capabilities in health inspections, disease surveillance, quarantine operations, and emergency public health response.

 

The facility was built under the "The Project for Strengthening Capacity of Border Control for Responding to Infectious Diseases in Southwest Asia" , implemented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) with financial assistance from the Government of Japan.  

 

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said the project represents an investment worth more than Rs. 168 million and marks a significant step towards strengthening Sri Lanka's border health security.

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