Asgiri Chapter assumes annual Theva duties at Sri Dalada Maligawa

The annual Theva duties for the Sacred Tooth Relic were formally handed over from the Malwathu Chapter to the Asgiri Chapter today (30) at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic (Sri Dalada Maligawa) in Kandy.

The ceremonial transfer took place in the presence of the Chief Prelate of the Malwathu Chapter, Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Maha Nayaka Thero, the Chief Prelate of the Asgiri Chapter, Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Maha Nayaka Thero, and Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela.

The annual transfer of Theva duties is a centuries-old tradition, with the custodianship of the Sacred Tooth Relic shared between the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters. The responsibility for performing the daily rituals alternates each year on the afternoon following Esala Full Moon Poya Day.

Accordingly, the Asgiri Chapter will perform the daily Theva duties for the Sacred Tooth Relic until the afternoon of the day following Esala Full Moon Poya Day next year.

Following the conclusion of this year's Esala Poya Theva rituals, the Mahanayake Theros and members of the Maha Sangha of both Chapters gathered at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, where the inventory of offerings and ritual items used for the Theva ceremonies was formally inspected under the supervision of the newly appointed Theva incumbent monks and the Diyawadana Nilame.