Dehiwala Police Sub-Inspector arrested over possession of narcotics

A Sub-Inspector attached to the Dehiwala Police Station has been arrested for allegedly possessing narcotics, police said.

Police Media Spokesperson Assistant Superintendent of Police F.U. Wootler stated that the officer was taken into custody after heroin, cannabis and foreign-manufactured cigarettes were found in his possession.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the 26-year-old police officer was heavily addicted to narcotic substances, according to police.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.