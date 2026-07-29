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Army Commander pays farewell call on Deputy Defence Minister
Jul 29, 202609:29 AM
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Army Commander pays farewell call on Deputy Defence Minister
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The Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo, paid farewell calls on the Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), and the Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), at their respective offices, ahead of the completion of his tenure as the 25th Commander of the Sri Lanka Army.

 

During the separate meetings held at the offices of the Deputy Minister of Defence and the Defence Secretary, the two senior officials commended Lieutenant General Rodrigo for his distinguished military career, exemplary leadership, and dedicated service to the nation.

 

They also acknowledged his commitment to enhancing the operational capabilities and professionalism of the Sri Lanka Army throughout his tenure, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

 

Extending their best wishes for his future endeavours, both the Deputy Minister of Defence and the Defence Secretary expressed their sincere appreciation for Lieutenant General Rodrigo's invaluable contribution to the country and thanked him for his dedicated service to the Sri Lanka Army, the Defence Ministry added further.

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