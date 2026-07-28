Further consideration of Suresh Sallay’s writ petition on Aug. 25

The Court of Appeal has ordered that the writ petition filed by former head of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), Major General Suresh Sallay, challenging his arrest and detention under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) in connection with investigations into the Easter Sunday terror attacks, be called on August 25 for further consideration.

The petition was taken up today before a Court of Appeal bench comprising President of the Court of Appeal Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya and Justice Priyantha Fernando, said Ada Derana reporter.

The bench directed that the petition be called on August 25 for further support and confirmation of facts.

Further submissions regarding the petition are scheduled to be made on that date, said Ada Derana reporter.