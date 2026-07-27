President discusses cricket development with transformation committee

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held discussions with the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Transformation Committee at the Presidential Secretariat today (27), focusing on challenges facing the development of cricket in the country and measures to strengthen the sport.

During the meeting, attention was drawn to issues affecting the progress of Sri Lanka cricket, while the President also considered the role and support the government could provide to facilitate the continued advancement of the sport, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

The discussions focused on identifying strategies to address existing challenges and promote the future growth of cricket in Sri Lanka.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Sunil Kumara Gamage and President’s Chief of Staff Prabath Chandrakeerthi also attended the meeting.

Chairman of the Sri Lanka Cricket Transformation Committee Eran Wickramaratne participated along with committee members Roshan Mahanama, Avanthi Colombage, Upul Kumarapperuma, Thushira Radella, Sidath Wettimuny and Dinal Philip.