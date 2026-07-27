header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
President discusses cricket development with transformation committee
12h ago
Google NewsAdd on Google
President discusses cricket development with transformation committee
Mobitel Inner

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held discussions with the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Transformation Committee at the Presidential Secretariat today (27), focusing on challenges facing the development of cricket in the country and measures to strengthen the sport.

 

During the meeting, attention was drawn to issues affecting the progress of Sri Lanka cricket, while the President also considered the role and support the government could provide to facilitate the continued advancement of the sport, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

 

The discussions focused on identifying strategies to address existing challenges and promote the future growth of cricket in Sri Lanka.

 

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Sunil Kumara Gamage and President’s Chief of Staff Prabath Chandrakeerthi also attended the meeting.
Chairman of the Sri Lanka Cricket Transformation Committee Eran Wickramaratne participated along with committee members Roshan Mahanama, Avanthi Colombage, Upul Kumarapperuma, Thushira Radella, Sidath Wettimuny and Dinal Philip.

MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka

BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"

BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"

Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000

Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000

No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes

No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes

Sri Lanka hit by 10% tariff as US launches fresh 'forced labour' duties on 60 trading partners

Sri Lanka hit by 10% tariff as US launches fresh 'forced labour' duties on 60 trading partners

Dengue cases in Sri Lanka surpasses 80,000as death toll rises to 59

Dengue cases in Sri Lanka surpasses 80,000as death toll rises to 59

‘Colombo Literary Festival 2026’ begins at Arcade Independence Square today

‘Colombo Literary Festival 2026’ begins at Arcade Independence Square today

MP Ajith P. Perera accuses govt of failing to fulfil pre-election promises to the people

MP Ajith P. Perera accuses govt of failing to fulfil pre-election promises to the people

Investigating into Negombo Prison clash continuing; Statements recorded from nearly 1,000 so far CID

Investigating into Negombo Prison clash continuing; Statements recorded from nearly 1,000 so far CID

Sri Lanka may face both drought and heavy rainfall? Authorities urge early preparedness

Sri Lanka may face both drought and heavy rainfall? Authorities urge early preparedness

Appeals Court defers further consideration of ex-President Gotabaya’s petition until Aug. 3

Appeals Court defers further consideration of ex-President Gotabaya’s petition until Aug. 3

Dy Defence Minister hails China as a steadfast friend of Sri Lanka

Dy Defence Minister hails China as a steadfast friend of Sri Lanka

India's Modi government under growing pressure as 'cockroach' protests intensify

India's Modi government under growing pressure as 'cockroach' protests intensify

Sports Minister says govt cannot honour former Minister Harin’s

Sports Minister says govt cannot honour former Minister Harin’s

Lassana Flora