Foreign Minister holds talks with ASEAN Secretary-General on strengthening regional ties

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vijitha Herath has held discussions with ASEAN Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn on strengthening engagement with ASEAN and enhancing regional cooperation on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) 2026 in Manila.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), Minister Herath said the meeting was productive, with both sides exchanging views on ARF-led activities and the importance of closer engagement between Sri Lanka and ASEAN member states.

He said discussions also focused on advancing trade relations and improving people-to-people connectivity between Sri Lanka and ASEAN countries.

“Look forward to closely working with the Secretary-General for further enhancing our friendly relations,” Herath said in his post.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath participated in the High-Level Conference of the High Contracting Parties to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) in Southeast Asia, held in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines.

The conference, convened to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, brought together foreign ministers and senior representatives of ASEAN Member States and Dialogue Partners to reaffirm their shared commitment to peace, stability, mutual respect, and regional cooperation, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the official proceedings, Minister Herath joined fellow foreign ministers and heads of delegation for the commemorative group photograph and ceremonial events marking the golden jubilee of the Treaty, underscoring Sri Lanka's continued commitment to strengthening its longstanding partnership with ASEAN and promoting regional peace, dialogue, and cooperation.