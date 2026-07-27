Sri Lanka, India review progress of Indian-funded development projects

The Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando held discussions with Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha today (27) to review challenges affecting development projects being implemented in Sri Lanka with financial assistance from the government of India.

The meeting, held at the Presidential Secretariat, focused on issues arising during the implementation of India-funded infrastructure projects and measures required to overcome those challenges, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

Special attention was given to the renewal of agreements needed to ensure the continuation of ongoing projects.

The discussions covered projects implemented through several ministries, including Transport, Highways and Urban Development; Ports and Civil Aviation; Plantations and Community Infrastructure; Housing Construction and Water Supply; Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources; Science and Technology; and Justice and National Integration.

The meeting also reviewed projects supported through the US$450 million loan and grant assistance provided by the government of India for disaster recovery and reconstruction efforts, the PMD noted.

Participants discussed the establishment of a dedicated unit at the Presidential Secretariat to monitor and oversee the progress of these development initiatives.

Among those present were President’s Chief of Staff Prabath Chandrakeerthi, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, Secretary to the Ministry of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Dr. Kolitha Kamal Jinadasa, and officials from the Presidential Secretariat and the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

Representing the High Commission of India were Deputy High Commissioner Maitrey Kulkarni, First Secretary (Political) Navya Singla, First Secretary (Commerce) Saurabh Sabhlok, and other officials.