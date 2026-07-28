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India squad for Sri Lanka Test series announced
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India squad for Sri Lanka Test series announced
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Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja marked his return as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. 

 

Having fully recovered from a tennis elbow injury sustained during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) in May, Jadeja makes his comeback to bolster India's spin attack in Subcontinental conditions. 

 

The announcement also marks the maiden India call-up for spin-bowling all-rounder Saransh Jain, who comes into the 15-man squad as a replacement for Washington Sundar, who was unavailable for selection due to a hamstring injury sustained during the ODI series in England.

 

A seasoned campaigner for Madhya Pradesh with 181 First-Class wickets to his name, Jain secured his spot following impressive performances for India A against Sri Lanka A recently.

 

Saransh has established himself as a reliable bowling all-rounder over 54 First-Class matches, proving to be a mainstay for Madhya Pradesh and earning recognition at the India A level. Operating primarily as a right-arm off-spinner, he has claimed 181 wickets at an average of 27.30 and a controlled economy rate of nearly 3.01 runs per over, with best innings figures of 6/75.

 

With the bat, the left-handed lower-middle-order hitter offers vital depth, having amassed 2,223 runs across 85 innings at an average of 31.75. He has registered 14 half-centuries and two First-Class century (top score of 103), making him a well-rounded utility player who can fill in the void left by Washington Sundar.

 

In a press release, the BCCI said: “The Men's Selection Committee has selected India's squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Ahead of the series, the team will play a four-day practice match in Colombo, starting on 7 August.”

 

The BCCI also said that  Sai Sudharsan and Jasprit Bumrah's availability will be subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI COE. Washington Sundar was not available for selection for the first Test.

 

India's squad for Tests against Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill [C], KL Rahul [VC], Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant [WK], Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain

 

India's tour of Sri Lanka kicks off with a four-day practice match in Colombo on 7 August, followed by the two Test matches scheduled in Galle (15–19 August) and Colombo (23–27 August).

 

– with Agencies inputs --

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