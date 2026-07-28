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Several members of Kavadi dance groups arrested with drugs ahead of Devinuwara Perahera
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Several members of Kavadi dance groups arrested with drugs ahead of Devinuwara Perahera
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Several members of Kavadi dance groups participating in the annual procession of the Devinuwara Uthpalawanna Sri Vishnu Maha Devalaya have been arrested for allegedly possessing narcotics, Police said.

 

The arrests were made during a special operation carried out this morning (28).

 

Police have deployed approximately 1,500 security personnel to ensure the safety of the annual Esala Perahera, while all Kavadi dance groups participating in the procession are also being subjected to inspections.

 

The heightened security follows tensions between two underworld criminal leaders over the participation of Kavadi dance groups in the annual procession, which recently escalated into a shooting targeting a house near the Devalaya.

 

Amid the security concerns, the Acting Inspector General of Police had recommended to the Matara District Secretary on July 26 that the participation of Kavadi dance groups in this year's procession be temporarily suspended.

 

However, a high-level discussion held yesterday (27) at the Matara District Secretariat, attended by the Minister of Public Security, the Ministry Secretary, the Acting IGP, and other senior officials, decided to allow all Kavadi dance groups that had participated in previous years to take part in this year's procession.

 

The annual procession is scheduled to commence at 2.00 p.m. today.

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