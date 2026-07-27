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Sri Lankan workers to gain more opportunities in Russia’s construction sector
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Sri Lankan workers to gain more opportunities in Russia’s construction sector
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Employment opportunities for Sri Lankan skilled and semi-skilled workers in Russia’s construction sector are set to expand following discussions between the Sri Lanka’s Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) and Russia’s National Association of Builders (NOSTROY).

 

A special Russian delegation visited the SLBFE for discussions on recruiting Sri Lankan workers for construction projects in the Russian Federation. During the meeting, SLBFE Chairman Koshala Wickremasinghe expressed appreciation to NOSTROY for recognising Sri Lanka as a potential source country for skilled labour.

 

Wickremasinghe highlighted Sri Lanka’s strong pool of skilled and semi-skilled workers, along with the role of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions in developing internationally competitive professionals.

 

NOSTROY President Anton Nikolaevich Glushkov said the organisation, one of Russia’s largest construction associations, represents more than 105 companies involved in housing, civil engineering and industrial construction projects. He noted that NOSTROY had previously entered into a similar agreement with India to support labour cooperation in the construction sector.

 

During the discussions, SLBFE officials highlighted Sri Lanka’s experience in successfully deploying construction workers to international labour markets and the reputation of Sri Lankan workers for their skills and professionalism.

 

The discussions concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Agency (SLFEA) (Pvt) Ltd and NOSTROY. The agreement was signed by Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Agency Chairman Ananda Lal Hettiarachchi and NOSTROY President Anton Nikolaevich Glushkov.

 

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between the two organisations to facilitate the recruitment and deployment of Sri Lankan workers to meet labour requirements in Russia’s construction industry.

 

Officials said the agreement would open new employment opportunities for Sri Lankan workers while further strengthening cooperation between Sri Lanka and Russia in the field of overseas employment.

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