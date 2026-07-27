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Final decision on Kavadi segment at Devinuwara Esala Perahera today
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Final decision on Kavadi segment at Devinuwara Esala Perahera today
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Authorities are expected to announce a final decision today (27) on whether Kavadi dance groups will be allowed to participate in the annual Esala Perahera of the Devinuwara Uthpalawanna Sri Vishnu Maha Devalaya, following concerns over discipline and security.

 

Southern Province Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police Kithsiri Jayalath said a special discussion will be held at 4.00 p.m. today at the Matara District Secretariat to resolve the issue.

 

The Minister of Public Security, Ananda Wijepala, Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasuriya, Matara District Secretary Chandana Thilakarathne and other senior officials are scheduled to attend the meeting.

 

Speaking at a special media briefing, Senior DIG Jayalath said Kavadi performances had been a traditional feature of the Devinuwara Esala Perahera for the past 35 to 40 years. However, he said serious concerns had emerged in recent years over disciplinary issues among some participants.

 

He said complaints had been raised regarding inappropriate attire, indecent behaviour during performances and the involvement of some dancers in the procession after consuming alcohol.

 

Following last year’s perahera, a special committee was appointed under the leadership of the Basnayake Nilame to address these concerns. The committee had decided to exclude several groups accused of violating disciplinary standards and permit only selected groups to participate this year.

 

However, the decision to limit participation had resulted in tensions among certain groups, leading police to pay closer attention to security arrangements for the procession.

 

“Police do not have complete authority over the perahera. The responsibility of the police is only to provide security. Administrative authority rests with the District Secretary,” Senior DIG Jayalath said.

 

The Inspector General of Police had earlier recommended removing only the Kavadi segment from the procession due to security concerns. However, the Basnayake Nilame later requested that all Kavadi groups be allowed to participate.

 

A final decision on the participation of Kavadi dance groups is expected following the special meeting this evening.

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