Integrity must go beyond fighting corruption, President’s Secretary says

National Integrity Week, conducted under the theme “A Culture of Integrity – A Cleaner Sri Lanka,” commenced today (27) at the Presidential Secretariat with the aim of promoting ethical conduct, accountability and transparency within the public service.

The programme, which will continue until July 31, was inaugurated under the patronage of Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake. As part of the launch, the National Integrity Pledge was administered across all government institutions, including the Presidential Secretariat.

The Code of Ethics for Officers of the Presidential Secretariat was also formally presented to Dr. Kumanayake by Senior Assistant Secretary to the President and Head of the Internal Affairs Unit, Chanaki Ranatunga, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

Addressing the inaugural event, Dr. Kumanayake said integrity should not be limited to avoiding bribery and corruption, but should also reflect a person’s commitment to doing what is right according to their conscience, even when there is no external supervision.

He stated that a public official’s integrity could be affected not only by involvement in corrupt activities but also by failing to carry out official duties responsibly and efficiently.

The Secretary to the President emphasized that the government does not view public officials as inherently corrupt or lacking integrity. Instead, he said the objective of National Integrity Week is to strengthen existing ethical values within the public service and encourage officials to uphold higher standards of responsibility.

He said the initiative is aimed at improving the quality, efficiency and transparency of Sri Lanka’s public sector while creating a governance system based on accountability, self-discipline and ethical decision-making.

Dr. Kumanayake also highlighted that integrity must be upheld not only by government institutions but also by the private sector and the wider public, stressing the importance of respecting the rule of law and demonstrating civic responsibility.

He said the promotion of integrity aligns with the objectives of the Clean Sri Lanka programme, which seeks to improve social values and encourage ethical behaviour.

The Secretary to the President further noted that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is committed to building a society founded on integrity, accountability and good governance.

He revealed that Internal Affairs Units have been established in approximately 350 public institutions during the past 18 months, enabling members of the public to report misconduct and irregularities. Online systems have also been introduced to monitor the performance of these units.

Dr. Kumanayake called on all public servants, including officers of the Presidential Secretariat, to contribute to strengthening ethical governance and building a public service guided by integrity and accountability, according to the PMD.

Senior government officials, including Senior Additional Secretaries to the President Kapila Janaka Bandara and Roshan Gamage, Additional Secretary to the President (Clean Sri Lanka Secretariat) S. P. C. Sugeeshwara, and other officials, attended the event.