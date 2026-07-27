Sri Lanka opens first honorary consulate in Davao City, Philippines

Sri Lanka has inaugurated its first Honorary Consulate in the Philippines, located in Davao City, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation between the two countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath officially opened the Honorary Consulate during a ceremony attended by Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to the Philippines Dr. Chanaka Talpahewa, Attaché/Consular Officer Chaturi Kaplana, Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka to Mindanao William Chen, Congressman Harold Duterte, municipal councillors of Davao City and other government and local officials.

The opening coincided with celebrations marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the Philippines.

Officials said the establishment of the new mission reflects the longstanding friendship between the two nations and their commitment to enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, education and cultural exchanges, according to a statement issued by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in the Philippines.

The decision to establish the Honorary Consulate in Davao City was made in response to the growing demand for accessible consular services among Sri Lankan and Philippine nationals in Mindanao. Previously, many applicants were required to travel to Manila to complete consular procedures, often involving additional time and travel expenses.

The new facility will provide a more convenient point of access for selected consular services and is expected to strengthen engagement with the Sri Lankan community and local stakeholders in the southern Philippines, the Embassy noted.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Foreign Minister Herath described the opening as both a practical step to improve consular services and a symbol of the close relationship between Sri Lanka and the Philippines.

“The opening of Sri Lanka’s first Honorary Consulate in the Philippines is both a practical step in improving consular services and a symbol of the enduring friendship between Sri Lanka and the Philippines,” Herath said.

He added that Sri Lanka looked forward to further expanding cooperation in trade, tourism, investment, education, and cultural exchanges while strengthening ties between the peoples of both countries.

Davao City, a major economic centre in southern Philippines, is expected to serve as a platform for promoting greater economic, cultural, and people-to-people links between Sri Lanka and Mindanao.

A large number of Sri Lankan nationals, their family members and Philippine well-wishers attended the inauguration ceremony, which highlighted the growing connections between the two countries.