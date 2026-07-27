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Gunman in Mount Lavinia cemetery shooting arrested
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Gunman in Mount Lavinia cemetery shooting arrested
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Police have stated that the gunman involved in the shooting of the caretaker at the Nisala Sevana Public Cemetery in Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia has been arrested.

 

Speaking at a press conference held today (27), the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Colombo Range, Nishantha de Zoysa, said the suspect was arrested by police earlier today.

 

On July 19, two individuals who arrived on a motorcycle shot the caretaker at the Nisala Sevana Public Cemetery in Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia before fleeing the scene. The shooting was carried out using a 9mm firearm, causing injuries to the caretaker's left arm and chest. 

 

The injured man was subsequently admitted to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital. He was identified as a 56-year-old resident of the Fisheries Housing Scheme in Dehiwala.

 

The suspects fled the scene on a scooter-type motorcycle ridden by an accomplice. 

 

Acting on information gathered during the investigation, police arrested the rider in Delkanda last morning (26). At the time of his arrest, officers recovered 7 grams and 200 milligrams of Ice (crystal methamphetamine) from his possession. The suspect is 25 years old.

 

During interrogation, the suspect revealed that the shooting of the Nisala Sevana caretaker had been carried out on the instructions of an organized criminal currently residing overseas. 

 

Police also uncovered that Rs. 200,000 had been offered to carry out the attack. They recovered Rs. 55,000 believed to be part of the payment, along with three mobile phones allegedly used by the suspect.

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