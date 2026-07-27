Wildlife presenter and comedian Bill Oddie has died aged 85, his agent said.

The TV star, who found fame in the 1970s as a member of comic trio The Goodies, alongside Tim Brooke-Taylor and Graeme Garden, died on Saturday.

He went on to host wildlife programmes for the BBC, including Birding With Bill Oddie, Bill Oddie Goes Wild, Springwatch and Autumnwatch.

His agent and friend David Foster paid tribute to the "intelligence and wit" of "Britain's best-loved birder".

"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of Bill Oddie, the country's best-loved birder," he said.

"Bill was a multi-talented celebrity - wildlife presenter, broadcaster, comedian, writer, songwriter, musician and conservationist. Yet it was never fame that he valued.

"Instead he encouraged us to respect and protect the environment. He taught us the wonder of it. He protested, lobbied and campaigned for it.

"He led the way and people of all ages and backgrounds responded to his call. And such a massive contribution to conservation will never be forgotten.

"My thoughts and love are with Bill's wife, Laura, and his daughters Bonnie, Kate and Rosie, who have asked not to be contacted at this sad time. Please respect their wishes."

From comedian to nature presenter

While Oddie later became known for presenting nature shows, the natural world had always been a passion of his.

A birdwatcher since his childhood in Birmingham, he was a respected ornithologist.

He was a council member of the RSPB, the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust and The Worldwide Fund for Nature. He was also president of The Northumberland Wildlife Trust and represented many other nature organisations.

His comic career began in Cambridge Footlights, when he started writing for shows including That Was The Week That Was.

He went on to write and appear on numerous programmes including I'm Sorry I'll Read That Again, which featured many of his comic songs.

His songs led The Goodies to several major chart hits, most notably with the 1975 track The Funky Gibbon.

He continued to work with his fellow Goodies on programmes including Bananaman, before turning his attention to nature shows.

Source: Sky News

--Agencies