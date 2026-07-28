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2 arrested over Rs. 2M bribery charge linked to Peradeniya Hospital tender
16h ago
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2 arrested over Rs. 2M bribery charge linked to Peradeniya Hospital tender
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A businessman and another individual have been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over allegations of soliciting, accepting, aiding and abetting a Rs. 2 million bribe linked to a tender for the procurement of raw food materials for the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital for 2027.

 

According to the CIABOC, the suspects had initially demanded a Rs. 3 million bribe from the complainant to refrain from submitting tender applications under the names of the complainant's father and uncle, thereby ensuring that the complainant would be awarded the 2027 tender.

 

The alleged bribe was later reduced to Rs. 2.5 million and subsequently to Rs. 2 million, officials said.

 

A businessman from the Gampola area and another individual were arrested yesterday (27) by investigating officers attached to the CIABOC in the parking area near the Gampola Post Office on charges of soliciting and accepting the Rs. 2 million bribe and aiding and abetting the offence.

 

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Gampola Magistrate's Court.

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