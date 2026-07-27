Sri Lanka and US kick off joint maritime training exercise

Sri Lanka and the United States have launched the sixth edition of the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) exercise, a bilateral maritime engagement aimed at strengthening cooperation in maritime security, humanitarian assistance, disaster response and regional stability in the Indian Ocean.

Hosted by the Sri Lanka Navy in Trincomalee and Colombo from July 27 to 31, CARAT Sri Lanka 2026 brings together personnel from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Sri Lanka Navy and Sri Lanka Air Force for a week of joint shore- and sea-based training, the US Embassy in Colombo said in a statement.

The exercise is designed to enhance operational coordination and improve the ability of the participating forces to respond collectively to shared maritime challenges.

Since its launch in 2017, CARAT Sri Lanka has served as a key platform for strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries through joint training and interoperability.

"This exercise reflects the United States' enduring commitment to our security partnership with Sri Lanka," said Lt. Col. Matthew House, Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka.

He said training side by side enables personnel from both countries to build trust, interoperability and professional relationships that strengthen their ability to respond effectively during emergencies. He also pointed to last year's response to Cyclone Ditwah as an example of how long-standing cooperation enabled the two countries to work together in support of the Sri Lankan people.

The exercise features a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft to support maritime domain awareness training and coordinated operations.

A U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Engagement Team will also conduct training aboard SLNS Gajabahu (P626), the former U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro transferred to Sri Lanka by the United States, while also using a U.S.-provided rigid-hull inflatable boat during maritime operations.

Throughout the week, personnel from both countries will participate in classroom sessions and practical training covering maritime domain awareness, tactical medicine, explosive ordnance disposal and visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) operations before carrying out joint exercises at sea.

The programme also includes community service activities, sporting events and cultural exchanges aimed at strengthening professional ties between service members.

The U.S. Embassy said the exercise will further enhance the ability of both countries to counter transnational maritime threats, conduct search and rescue missions, respond to natural disasters and contribute to the safety of key shipping routes in the Indian Ocean.