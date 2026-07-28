Advisory issued for strong winds

The Department of Meteorology has issued an “Amber” advisory for strong winds for the Northern, North-Central, North-Western and Central provinces and Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

The advisory, issued today (28), will remain in effect until 11.00 a.m. tomorrow (29).

According to the Department of Meteorology, strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over the Northern, North-Central, North-Western and Central provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts due to the active south-west monsoonal condition.

Accordingly, the general public has been requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.