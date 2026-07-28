Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Japan's Kyushu region, tsunami warning issued

An earthquake ​with a preliminary ‌magnitude of 7.1 struck Japan's ​Kumamoto prefecture ​on Tuesday, the Japan ⁠Meteorological Agency ​said.

A tsunami warning for ​a wave measuring 1 metre (3.28 ft) was ​issued after ​the earthquake, the JMA ‌said.

The ⁠Japanese government issued emergency earthquake warnings for ​Kumamoto, ​Nagasaki, ⁠Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita, ​and Miyazaki ​prefectures, ⁠all on Japan's southern Kyushu ⁠island.

Japan is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries, with a tremor occurring ​at least every five minutes. Located ​along the "Ring of Fire" of volcanoes and oceanic ‌trenches ⁠partly encircling the Pacific Basin, Japan accounts for about 20% of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 or more.

Kyushu ​Electric Power ​said ⁠there were no reports of irregularities at its Sendai and ​Genkai nuclear power stations after the ​earthquake.

Train ⁠operator JR Kyushu said that it has suspended services, including its high-speed Shinkansen ⁠trains ​following the quake.

Source: Reuters

-Agencies