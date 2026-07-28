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Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Japan's Kyushu region, tsunami warning issued
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Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Japan's Kyushu region, tsunami warning issued
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An earthquake ​with a preliminary ‌magnitude of 7.1 struck Japan's ​Kumamoto prefecture ​on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

 

A tsunami warning for ​a wave measuring 1 metre (3.28 ft) was ​issued after ​the earthquake, the JMA ‌said.

 

The Japanese government issued emergency earthquake warnings for Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita, and Miyazaki prefectures, all on Japan's southern Kyushu island.

 

Japan is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries, with a tremor occurring ​at least every five minutes. Located ​along the "Ring of Fire" of volcanoes and oceanic ‌trenches ⁠partly encircling the Pacific Basin, Japan accounts for about 20% of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 or more.
 
Kyushu ​Electric Power ​said ⁠there were no reports of irregularities at its Sendai and ​Genkai nuclear power stations after the ​earthquake.
 
Train ⁠operator JR Kyushu said that it has suspended services, including its high-speed Shinkansen ⁠trains ​following the quake.

 

 

Source: Reuters

-Agencies 

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