Weather advisory issued for strong winds

The Department of Meteorology has issued an “Amber” advisory for strong winds for the sea areas off the coasts extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and from Kalpitiya to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankesanthurai.

The advisory, issued today (29), will remain in effect until 11.00 a.m. tomorrow (30).

According to the Met. Department, strong winds of about 50-60 kmph can be expected at times over the coasts extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and from Kalpitiya to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankesanthurai.

Accordingly, the general public has been requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.