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Cabinet approves judicial reforms to increase retirement age of judges
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Cabinet approves judicial reforms to increase retirement age of judges
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The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to draft amendments to the Constitution and the Judicature Act No. 2 of 1978 aimed at improving the efficiency and administration of the country's judicial system.

 

The proposal, submitted by the Minister of Justice and National Integration, identifies the need to increase the number of Court of Appeal and High Court judges to address growing caseloads and reduce delays in the disposal of cases.

 

The government said additional Court of Appeal judges are required to facilitate the regional exercise of the court's jurisdiction under Article 146 of the Constitution.

 

It also noted that the number of High Court judges needs to be increased to expedite the hearing of cases before provincial High Courts exercising original criminal jurisdiction and Civil Appellate High Courts.

 

The proposed reforms also include raising the mandatory retirement age for judges to enable experienced and qualified members of the judiciary to continue serving as the number of courts expands and the Court of Appeal begins operating on a regional basis.

 

According to the government, the reforms are intended to strengthen judicial independence while making court proceedings more efficient and effective.

 

Accordingly, the Cabinet approved the proposal to instruct the Legal Draftsman to prepare the necessary amendments to the Constitution and the Judicature Act to implement the proposed reforms.

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