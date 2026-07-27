Judicial Service Association opposes move to raise retirement age of top judges

The Judicial Service Association of Sri Lanka (JSASL) has called on the government to abandon its proposed constitutional amendment to extend the retirement age of judges serving on the country's superior courts, warning that the move could undermine the independence and stability of the judiciary.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Justice, Harshana Nanayakkara, the Association said extending the retirement age of judges of the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal would have far-reaching consequences for the judicial system and erode public confidence in the administration of justice.

The government is expected to present a proposal to the Cabinet in the near future seeking to amend the Constitution to increase the retirement age of judges serving on Sri Lanka's two highest courts.

The proposal has already drawn criticism from several stakeholders, including the Bar Association of Sri Lanka.

The Judicial Service Association, which represents District Judges and Magistrates, formally opposed the proposal during its General Assembly held on July 11. The Association also resolved to inform President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of its position in writing.

In its letter to the Justice Minister, the Association argued that extending the retirement age would effectively halt promotions within the judiciary for approximately two years, preventing judicial officers from advancing to higher courts and senior judicial positions during that period.

It further warned that promotions to the High Court would also be delayed by an additional two years, disrupting the existing career progression system and creating an imbalance in judicial appointments.

According to the Association, the proposal would weaken the composition of the professional judiciary by reducing opportunities for career judges to advance through the ranks.

The Association also expressed concern that the amendment would negatively affect the morale and professional motivation of serving judges while making judicial service less attractive to talented young lawyers, who may instead choose careers outside the bench.

The Judicial Service Association urged the government to reconsider the proposed constitutional amendment, arguing that abandoning the plan would help preserve the independence of the judiciary and maintain public confidence and respect for Sri Lanka's judicial system.