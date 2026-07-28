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Ex-SriLankan Airlines Chairman Nishantha Wickramasinghe's bribery case deferred to Dec.
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Ex-SriLankan Airlines Chairman Nishantha Wickramasinghe's bribery case deferred to Dec.
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Court today (28) directed the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) to complete its investigation into former SriLankan Airlines Chairman Nishantha Wickramasinghe, who is facing multiple corruption-related allegations, and report its findings to the court.

 

The case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama today.

 

Officials representing the Bribery Commission requested additional time to conclude the investigation and submit a progress report.

 

The magistrate subsequently postponed the case until December 8 and instructed the Commission to update the court on the progress of the investigation at the next hearing.

 

Wickramasinghe is accused of causing a loss of US$4,512 to the government by altering the route of SriLankan Airlines Flight UL319, which was scheduled to operate from Kuala Lumpur to Katunayake on January 22, 2014.

 

He also faces allegations of causing a further loss of US$19,160 by arranging for 75 passengers travelling from the Maldives through Sri Lanka to France to be transported on Flight UL563 on January 26, 2014.

 

In a separate allegation, Wickramasinghe is accused of authorizing the use of Rs. 1.25 million in public funds for the election campaign of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa at the 18th Mile Post Grounds in Katunayake on December 19, 2014.

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