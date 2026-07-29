Trump administration bans new Chinese humanoid robots

The Trump administration on Tuesday announced a ban on new foreign-made humanoid robot imports to the US over "unacceptable risks" to the country's national security.

The move applies to advanced robots - including humanoid and four-legged machines. Many of them are made in China, which is locked in a race with the US to develop robotics and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) also banned the import of power inverters - a device used in data centres and solar panels - which it said could also pose a risk to the US economy.

FCC chairman Brendan Carr said the agency was doing its part "to secure America's critical supply chains".

The BBC has contacted the Chinese embassy in Washington as well as major Chinese robot manufacturers Unitree, UBTech and AgiBot.

The FCC has added the items to its Covered List - a register of goods and services that are deemed a risk to US national security.

The ban applies to new foreign-produced advanced robotic devices and power inverters and does not prevent the sale or import of any existing models that had been previously authorised by the FCC.

The FCC cited concerns that the use of foreign-made inverters could allow overseas firms to turn them off, steal data, facilitate remote access and surveillance by “foreign government actors, or be otherwise exploited through a cyberattack.”

It added that the use of robots made outside the US could allow “malign actors to surveil Americans, enhance the capabilities of foreign intelligence services, or to remotely commandeer the robots.”

China's exports have come under intense scrutiny by the US as the Trump administration attempts to address trade imbalances with the world's second largest economy.

Despite being the world's biggest exporter of electric vehicles, China has been effectively shut out of the American market by a steep tariff.

Washington has also blocked the sale of cutting-edge US semiconductors to China in a bid to protect national security, slow Beijing's military modernisation and maintain America's lead in AI.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has also warned that Chinese AI firms could face sanctions over allegations that they have stolen American intellectual property.

In response the Chinese government has said its country's development of AI was "the result of its own dedication and effort as well as international cooperation".

Chinese technology firms have rapidly developed humanoid robots to be used in settings including factories and homes.

Companies have also been quick to market their machines to businesses and the public ahead of US humanoid robot rivals like Elon Musk's Tesla and Boston Dynamics.

Source: BBC

– Agencies