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Port of Colombo marks milestone with arrival of MV JI ZHE 6
Jul 29, 202612:02 PM
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Port of Colombo marks milestone with arrival of MV JI ZHE 6
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The Port of Colombo today (29) welcomed the maiden call of MV JI ZHE 6, operated by Hongkong Jihang International Shipping Co., Ltd, marking the official launch of the company's Colombo service.

 

The vessel arrived at the Colombo International Container Terminal (CICT) today, in what industry officials described as a significant milestone for Sri Lanka's maritime sector and a boost to the country's position as a regional transshipment hub.

 

The new service is expected to strengthen shipping connectivity between Sri Lanka and key markets in India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, China and the Red Sea region, further enhancing Colombo's role in regional trade.

 

As part of its entry into the Sri Lankan market, Hongkong Jihang Shipping has appointed Ocean Lanka Lines (Pvt) Ltd (OCL), a subsidiary of ILM Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, as its exclusive agent in Sri Lanka. The company will oversee the shipping line's local agency, commercial, and operational activities.

 

A traditional plaque exchange ceremony was held onboard the vessel to commemorate the inaugural call. The event was attended by senior representatives of Hongkong Jihang Shipping, Colombo International Container Terminal, and Ocean Lanka Lines.

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