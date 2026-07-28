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Justice Minister rejects claims judges’ retirement age extension threatens judicial independence
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Justice Minister rejects claims judges’ retirement age extension threatens judicial independence
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The decision to extend the retirement age of judges was taken as part of measures to improve the efficiency of Sri Lanka’s judicial system and address a backlog of more than 1.1 million cases, the Minister of Justice and National Integration, Harshana Nanayakkara has said.

 

Responding to questions from journalists at the weekly Cabinet media briefing, Minister Nanayakkara said retaining experienced judges would help expedite the disposal of pending cases while broader reforms are introduced across the justice sector.

 

The Minister said the increase in judges’ retirement age was only one component of a wider programme to improve the efficiency of courts, adding that steps would also be taken to address issues at the Government Analyst’s Department, the Attorney General’s Department, court administration and staffing.

 

“We promised that people should not have to spend months and years waiting in courts. The justice system must become efficient like other systems,” Minister Nanayakkara said.

 

He said Sri Lanka currently has around 20 judges per one million people, compared with 40 to 60 judges or more per one million people in many developed countries.

 

According to the Minister, the failure to increase the number of judges through proper planning over the past 10 to 15 years had contributed to the accumulation of cases.

 

Minister Nanayakkara said the proposed amendments would apply to all judges, including those in the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, district courts and magistrates’ courts, through amendments to the Judicature Act.

 

He stated that the retirement age extension was intended to retain the services of experienced and knowledgeable judges, noting that greater judicial experience contributes to the development of legal principles and improves court efficiency.

 

The Minister said similar proposals had been discussed for several years, including by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka and Parliamentarian Rauf Hakeem, and that concerns raised by members of the judiciary would be considered.

 

Responding to criticism that the move could affect judicial independence, Justice Minister Nanayakkara said the reform was not aimed at any individual or a specific court, but would apply across the judiciary.

 

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has approved the drafting of amendments to the Constitution and the Judicature Act No. 2 of 1978 to increase the number of judges and extend the statutory retirement age as part of proposed judicial reforms.

 

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