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Rs. 20 million project launched to upgrade Dunhinda Falls facilities
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Rs. 20 million project launched to upgrade Dunhinda Falls facilities
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Construction of a new viewing centre at the renowned Dunhinda Waterfall in Badulla commenced today (27), with the aim of enhancing facilities for the large number of local and foreign tourists visiting the site.

 

The project will replace the existing viewing platform, which is over five decades old and has deteriorated over time.

 

The Uva Provincial Tourism Ministry has allocated Rs. 20 million for the construction of the new viewing centre.

 

The new facility is expected to provide visitors with a safer and more comfortable viewing experience while improving essential infrastructure at one of Sri Lanka’s most popular natural attractions.

 

Dunhinda Waterfall, located in the Soranathota Divisional Secretariat Division, continues to attract significant tourist interest due to its scenic beauty and natural surroundings.

 

Authorities said the development is part of efforts to improve tourism facilities and promote visitor-friendly destinations in the Uva Province.

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