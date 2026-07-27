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45 Kavadi groups granted permission to perform at Devinuwara Esala Perahera
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45 Kavadi groups granted permission to perform at Devinuwara Esala Perahera
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A total of 45 Kavadi dance groups that participated in Devinuwara Uthpalawanna Sri Vishnu Maha Devalaya Esala Perahera last year have been granted permission to take part in this year’s procession, the Minister of Public Security, Ananda Wijepala stated.

 

The decision was taken at a special discussion held at the Matara District Secretariat this afternoon (27) with the participation of Minister Wijepala, Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasuriya, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security Ravi Seneviratne, Matara District Secretary Chandana Thilakarathne, and representatives connected to the annual perahera.

 

The meeting was held following controversy surrounding the participation of Kavadi dance groups, after security concerns were raised over possible clashes involving individuals linked to organised criminal groups.

 

The issue gained public attention after an audio recording allegedly linked to underworld figure “Kanjipani Imran” circulated, threatening the Basnayake Nilame of the Devinuwara Devalaya and demanding that several Kavadi groups excluded from last year’s procession be allowed to participate.

 

Another audio recording was later released by a person known as “Dehibale Malli”, opposing the demand. A shooting incident near a residence close to the Devalaya was also reported on 21 July.

 

In view of the security concerns, Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasuriya had earlier recommended temporarily removing the Kavadi segment from the procession. The recommendation was based on intelligence reports indicating a possible risk of clashes involving individuals linked to organised crime groups.

 

Following the recommendations by police, Matara District Secretary Chandana Thilakarathne had informed the Basnayake Nilame to remove the Kavadi segment from the annual perahera.

 

However, Basnayake Nilame Thilina Madhusanka later stated that he had no objection to including the Kavadi segment in the sixth parade of the 769th Esala Perahera, while initially proposing that only registered groups be allowed to participate.

 

After considering the views of all parties, authorities decided today to permit all Kavadi groups that participated in previous years to join this year’s Devinuwara Esala Perahera.

 

Additional security arrangements, including the deployment of police and Special Task Force personnel, will be implemented to ensure the safety of the procession.

 

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