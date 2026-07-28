Zinédine Zidane appointed new France head coach

Zinédine Zidane (54) has been appointed as France’s national team manager, Fédération Française de Football (FFF) has announced on Tuesday. Zidane was the overwhelming favourite to replace Didier Deschamps, whose 14-year tenure has concluded after the 2026 World Cup.

Deschamps announced early last year that he would step down, paving the way for Zidane’s return to management. Zidane has penned a four-year deal with France.

Zidane, one of France’s greatest ever players, has made a seamless switch to management. Four years after his retirement, he joined his former club, Real Madrid, as a special advisor to the first team. In 2013, he was appointed assistant coach to Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

After a spell as Real Madrid Castilla head coach, Zidane replaced Rafael Benitez as the senior team’s manager in early 2016.

Zidane went on to oversee an unprecedented three-peat of UEFA Champions League wins with Los Merengues. Zidane unexpectedly resigned from his position only days after securing Real Madrid’s 13th European Cup, citing the club’s need for a change.

Zidane eventually returned as the team’s head coach in 2019, after the ill-fated spells of Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.

Zidane’s Real Madrid secured the Covid-affected 2019-2020 La Liga, his second league title after 2017. Zidane resigned again from his post after Real went trophyless in 2020-2021. The 1998 Ballon d’Or winner was a free agent since.

In 2022, Zidane claimed to L’Equipe he wanted to manage Les Bleus and “come full circle” with the French national team, adding that representing his country was the best thing that ever happened to him. “If it’s meant to be, it will be“. And now, it is.

Source: GET

--Agencies