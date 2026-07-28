Cabinet approval to lease several presidential residences for tourism development projects

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to lease several under-utilised Presidential residences to private investors on a long-term basis for tourism development projects.

Although several Presidential residences have been maintained in various parts of the country for official and personal use by the President, the current President does not utilise these properties for such purposes, according to the Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr Nalinda Jayatissa.

He said that the residences, which are managed by the Presidential Secretariat, possess significant architectural and economic value, while being equipped with full facilities and attractive landscaping.

However, they currently require substantial public expenditure for maintenance, security and other related expenses, Minister Jayatissa said.

Accordingly, considering the recommendations of the committee appointed to identify a mechanism for the effective economic utilisation of government-owned bungalows, houses and Presidential residences, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal submitted by the President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to lease several under-utilised Presidential residences located in Bentota, Kataragama, Mahiyanganaya, Embilipitiya and Anuradhapura to suitable investors by inviting proposals for the implementation of investment projects in the tourism sector on a long-term basis.