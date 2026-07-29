Police constable dies following self-inflicted gunshot incident

A police constable has committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon.

Police stated that the deceased constable was attached to the Walana Central Anti Vice Striking Force.

He shot himself with his T-56 assault rifle near the main gate of the police station early this morning (29).

It is reported that the police constable, who sustained serious gunshot injuries, passed away after being admitted to the Panadura Base Hospital.

The deceased was a 28-year-old resident of Peradeniya.