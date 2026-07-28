Iran's foreign minister discusses security of Strait of Hormuz with Saudi, Omani counterparts

Iran's foreign minister discussed issues related to the security of the Strait of Hormuz in separate phone calls with his Saudi and Omani counterparts on Monday evening, according to a statement published on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.
The statement said Abbas Araqchi "discussed the latest bilateral and regional developments, and emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation and advance joint diplomatic efforts to establish stability in the region."
The call between Araqchi and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, came after Saudi Arabia said it shot down drones launched at the kingdom by Iran-affiliated groups in Iraq.
Source: Reuters
-Agencies