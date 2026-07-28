Iran's foreign minister discussed issues related ​to the security of ‌the Strait of Hormuz in separate phone calls with ​his Saudi and ​Omani counterparts on Monday evening, ⁠according to a ​statement published on his ​Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The statement said Abbas Araqchi "discussed the latest ​bilateral and regional developments, ​and emphasized the need to ‌strengthen ⁠cooperation and advance joint diplomatic efforts to establish stability in the region."

The ​call between ​Araqchi ⁠and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin ​Farhan, came after ​Saudi ⁠Arabia said it shot down drones launched at ⁠the ​kingdom by Iran-affiliated ​groups in Iraq.

Source: Reuters

-Agencies