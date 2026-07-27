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Ex-DMT officer arrested over alleged illegal vehicle registration
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Ex-DMT officer arrested over alleged illegal vehicle registration
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The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has arrested a former Management Services Officer of the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) in connection with an investigation into the alleged illegal registration and transfer of a motor vehicle.

 

The suspect was arrested over allegations that he assisted in registering a car that had been imported to Sri Lanka without obtaining clearance from Sri Lanka Customs and without paying the applicable Customs duties.

 

According to CIABOC, the former official had allegedly issued a counter number required for the vehicle’s first transfer of ownership and entered the relevant information into the Department of Motor Traffic’s computer system.

 

The arrested individual has been identified as a former Management Services Officer of the Department of Motor Traffic.

 

CIABOC officials said the suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

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