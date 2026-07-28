Badulla HC to deliver sentence in case against MP Chaminda Wijesiri

The Badulla High Court is scheduled to pronounce the sentence today (28) in a case filed against SJB Member of Parliament Chaminda Wijesiri, his driver, and an officer attached to the Ministerial Security Division (MSD), over charges including wrongful restraint, assault, causing injuries, issuing death threats to two police officers, and causing bodily harm in 2019.

The court previously found the first two accused, Chaminda Wijesiri and his driver Bandula Rathnayake, guilty of four charges, while police officer Rasika Karunathilaka attached to the MSD was found guilty of three charges.

However, it was informed during the proceedings that the accused driver, Bandula Rathnayake, has since passed away.