Motorcyclist arrested over Mount Lavinia cemetery shooting; overseas crime figure behind shooting

The Western Province South Crime Division has arrested the alleged motorcyclist involved in the shooting at the Nisala Sevana Public Cemetery in Dehiwala on July 19.



Police said investigations have revealed that the shooting was orchestrated by an organized criminal currently residing overseas.



The shooting took place on July 19 at the Nisala Sevana Public Cemetery in Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia, targeting an individual named, ‘Sumith Rupasena.’



The 56-year-old, a resident of the Dehiwala Fisheries Housing Scheme, sustained gunshot injuries to his left arm and chest after the assailant opened fire using a 9mm firearm. He was admitted to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital for treatment.



According to police, the victim's son is allegedly involved in drug trafficking.



CCTV footage captured the gunman fleeing the scene on a scooter ridden by an accomplice.



Following investigations, officers from the Western Province South Crime Division arrested the alleged rider yesterday (26) in Delkanda, one week after the shooting.



The 25-year-old suspect, a resident of Attidiya, was found in possession of 7.2 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine (‘Ice’), police said.



Police also recovered Rs. 55,000, believed to be part of the Rs. 200,000 allegedly paid to carry out the shooting, along with three mobile phones used by the suspect.



Further investigations are being conducted by the Western Province South Crime Division.