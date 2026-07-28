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Rakitha Rajapakshe, Charith Abeysinghe and another granted bail
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Rakitha Rajapakshe, Charith Abeysinghe and another granted bail
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Former Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe’s son, Attorney-at-Law Rakitha Rajapakshe, former Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Horana electorate organiser Charith Abeysinghe, and former Executive Director of Airport and Aviation Services Sri Lanka Limited Aruna Sri Warushahennadige have been granted bail by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (28).

 

During the previous court hearing, defence counsel representing the suspects submitted bail applications.

 

Accordingly, pronouncing the bail order today, Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama ordered each suspect to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 100,000 and two personal bails of Rs. 1 million each, said Ada Derana reporter.

 

The Magistrate’s order further specified that the personal sureties must submit certificates to the court proving that they possess income or assets equivalent to the value of the bail.

 

The suspects were barred from travelling abroad and were ordered to surrender their passports to the court.

 

Additionally, the Magistrate ordered the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) to present the progress of the investigation to the court on December 8.

 

The three suspects had been arrested and produced before the court by the Bribery Commission in connection with an alleged incident involving the acceptance of a Rs. 120 million bribe from the wife of alleged notorious drug trafficker Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, alias “Harak Kata”, in exchange for removing him from CID detention under a detention order and transferring him to a secure prison.

 

According to CIABOC, the investigation relates to events that allegedly occurred in March 2023, when organised crime figure Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, alias “Harak Kata”, was detained under detention orders issued by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) following his arrest in Madagascar.

 

The Commission alleged that Rakitha Rajapakshe, Charith Abeysinghe, and Aruna Sri Warushahennadige travelled to Dubai on the same flight, where they met Harak Kata’s wife, Madushika Maduwanthi, and an associate identified as “Midigama Ruwan”.

 

Investigators allege that the suspects demanded a bribe of Rs. 500 million, claiming they could influence official processes to prevent “Harak Kata” from being killed while in custody, secure the removal of his detention orders, arrange his transfer from the Boossa High-Security Prison to another correctional facility, and facilitate his release from ongoing investigations.

 

The alleged demand was subsequently reduced to Rs. 200 million, of which Rs. 120 million was allegedly paid in two instalments—an initial payment of Rs. 100 million followed by a further Rs. 20 million. The Commission further stated that the funds were allegedly transferred into Sri Lanka through the “Undiyal” system.

 

According to the investigation, the three suspects later returned to Sri Lanka together on the same flight.

 

During court proceedings held on June 25, Assistant Legal Director Anusha Sambandapperuma, appearing on behalf of CIABOC, informed the court that the investigation commenced following an anonymous complaint received by the Commission.

 

The prosecution submitted that, while Harak Kata remained in detention in 2023, Charith Abeysinghe allegedly contacted Nirmala Bandara, alias “Herbie”, a close associate of Harak Kata, by telephone. He allegedly warned that Harak Kata’s life was at risk while in custody and claimed that he could arrange his transfer from Boossa Prison and provide other forms of relief. It was further alleged that Abeysinghe instructed Herbie to negotiate these arrangements with Harak Kata’s wife.

 

The prosecution further informed the court that the three suspects travelled to Dubai on March 25, 2023, where they allegedly collected the bribe money from Harak Kata’s wife at Herbie’s residence. Although the initial demand was allegedly Rs. 500 million, it was later reduced to Rs. 200 million, with Rs. 120 million allegedly received as an advance.

 

The court was also informed that, after the alleged promises were not fulfilled, Harak Kata’s wife demanded the return of the money. Investigators allege that Charith Abeysinghe subsequently refunded Rs. 20 million through an individual identified as Midigama Lasantha, who has since been killed.

 

The prosecution further stated that Harak Kata’s wife had submitted a written complaint to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), while Harak Kata himself had provided a statement to investigating officers. CIABOC informed the court that a certificate issued by the Director General of the Commission under Section 149 of the Anti-Corruption Act had been filed against the suspects and requested that bail be refused due to the seriousness of the allegations.

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