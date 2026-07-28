Opposition Leader meets outgoing Chinese envoy, discusses Sri Lanka-China ties

A courtesy meeting was held today (28) at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition in Colombo between Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and the outgoing Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong.

During the meeting, Premadasa expressed his appreciation to Ambassador Qi Zhenhong for his contribution to further strengthening diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and China during his tenure.

The two sides exchanged views on a range of matters, including the longstanding bilateral relationship between the two countries, economic cooperation, investment, trade, development assistance, and the importance of maintaining continued engagement between Sri Lanka and China.

Extending his best wishes to Ambassador Qi Zhenhong in his future endeavours, the Opposition Leader underscored the importance of sustaining a constructive and mutually beneficial partnership between Sri Lanka and China.