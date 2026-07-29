Gampaha records highest dengue cases as outbreak intensifies

The number of dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka this year has continued to increase, according to the National Dengue Control Unit.

The Unit stated that a total of 83,661 dengue cases have been recorded across the country so far this year. Meanwhile, 61 deaths have been reported due to dengue-related complications.

The highest number of dengue cases has been reported from the Gampaha District, with 17,779 cases, while the Colombo District recorded the second-highest number with 16,665 cases.

The Western Province remains the most affected province, accounting for 44,359 dengue cases reported so far this year. A total of 12,586 cases have been reported in the Southern Province.

Meanwhile, the National Dengue Control Unit has identified 175 high-risk areas requiring increased attention and preventive measures amid the continued spread of dengue across the island.