Police detain suspect linked to Wattala shooting

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place during a party in Palliyawatta, Kadirana within the Wattala Police Division on July 23.

The arrest was made by officers of the Western Province North Crime Division last evening in Mukalangamuwa.

Police said the suspect had allegedly assisted in the crime by transferring money from his bank account to obtain a rented car used by the suspects involved in the shooting.

The arrested individual is a 24-year-old resident of Mukalangamuwa, Seeduwa.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Western Province North Crime Division.

