1990 Suwa Seriya to launch motorcycle emergency medical service

The 1990 Suwa Seriya Foundation has announced plans to introduce a motorcycle-based emergency medical service aimed at providing faster medical assistance to patients in urgent need.

According to the foundation, the new service is designed to improve response times and ensure more efficient access to emergency medical care, particularly in areas where traffic congestion and road obstructions often delay ambulance services.

The motorcycle emergency units will primarily operate in densely populated urban areas, including locations where heavy traffic makes it difficult for ambulances to reach patients quickly.

The Suwa Seriya Foundation stated that the key objective of the initiative is to provide immediate first aid and basic medical support to patients before the arrival of an ambulance.

Under the programme, specially trained medical officers will be deployed, with motorcycles equipped with essential medicines and medical equipment.

The project is expected to be launched as a pilot programme before the end of this year, with Colombo and other major urban areas among the initial locations targeted for implementation.